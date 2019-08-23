Deputies seek suspect in 2 robberies near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who is believed to have robbed two businesses in Holland Township.

The first robbery happened shortly before 12 a.m. Friday at the Raman Party Store located on Chicago Drive near Highland Avenue in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a man entered the store wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves. He demanded cash then fled from the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as between 5-foot-5 and 6-foot with a medium build.

The second robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station on N. River Avenue near Douglas Avenue in Holland Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.