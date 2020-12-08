Deputies seek missing Spring Lake Township woman

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a missing woman from the Spring Lake Township area.

They say Kelsey Ordaz, 22, was last seen by family members last Friday when she walked away from home. She has not been in contact with her family since.

Authorities say Kelsey is cognitively delayed and functions with a mental status of a 12-year-old.

Kelsey’s described as 5-foot-6 weighing between 220 and 250 pounds. She has brown to black hair that falls past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing a dark teal jacket with black leggings and a black shirt with pink flowers printed on it. She was also wearing white athletic shoes with red flowers on them and was carrying a camouflage backpack with pink trim.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536.