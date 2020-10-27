Deputies seek missing Ottawa County man

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are asking for help in finding a man from Robinson Township who may be in danger.

Family members reported Steve Cain, 71, missing Tuesday morning. They say he left a business in Grand Haven and was supposed to return home around 7:30 a.m.

Cain has a medical condition that could cause him to be disoriented, family members told deputies.

Cain is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has gray hair. He was last seen driving a 2014 blue Chevrolet Captiva with a Michigan license plate of AYA611.

Anyone who’s seen Cain or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.