Deputies seek information in hit-and-run near Grand Haven

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a person and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash near Grand Haven Sunday.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in Robinson Township close to Felix’s Marina and Guns on Green Street near 144th Avenue.

Investigators said a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder of Green Street heading west and was hit by a white Ford pickup truck. The truck did not stop and kept going west on Green Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle has been described as a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with an estimated model year of 2006 to 2010. It’s believed to have damage to the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 887.887.4536.