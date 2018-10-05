Deputies seek Holland Twp. Meijer restroom peeper

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Oct. 4 , 2018 surveillance images show the suspect accused of trying to spy on a woman by slipping a cell phone under a bathroom stall. (Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to spy on a woman inside a Meijer restroom.

It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday inside the Meijer store at 3320 West Shore Drive in Holland Township.

Investigators say a woman saw a cellphone pointed at her under the door of the bathroom stall. The woman notified a store manager. When store employees spotted the suspect, he ran out of the door and south on West Shore Drive.

The suspect is white between the ages of 17 and 20 years old and has blond hair. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Nike sweatshirt and brown and white shoes.

Detectives are working on obtaining surveillance video from the store in hopes of identifying the peeper.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.