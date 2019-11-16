Deputies seek help in bicyclist hit-and-run crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County Sheriff’s need the public’s help in finding the person who hit a bicyclist and fled from the scene in Allendale Friday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to Lake Michigan Drive and 48th Avenue just before 10 p.m. to a crash that involved a bicyclist and a vehicle that fled the scene.

Officers said a 21-year-old Allendale resident was riding her bicycle westbound on Lake Michigan Drive while crossing 48th Avenue when a yellow Dodge Ram truck struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist reported having a green light.

According to authorities, the truck was turning westbound onto Lake Michigan Drive from 48th Avenue when the vehicle hit the bicyclist and continued driving westbound after striking the female.

The bicyclist was treated on scene by EMS and released from there.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000.