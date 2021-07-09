Deputies search for suspect after man shot near Allendale

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Ottawa County Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called around 6:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting near the intersection of 128th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Robinson Township, west of Allendale.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where is listed in stable condition. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said authorities are searching for the suspect who is described as being a 20-year-old man with long blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a black sweatshirt.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 616.738.4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch 800.249.0911 or Silent Observer 1-877.88.SILENT.