UPDATE: The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Harkema and his dog were found safe walking in Holland.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man near Holland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Harkema, 69, was last seen between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday leaving his home near the intersection of 152nd Avenue and W. Lakewood Boulevard in Park Township. He was walking a small white dog.

He was last seen wearing a Grand Valley State University sweatshirt, dark jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1.800.249.0911.