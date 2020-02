PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Ottawa County say a 17-year-old boy who was missing and might have been in danger Monday afternoon was found safe.

Eli Schroeck was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon after he left his home in Port Sheldon Township.

Authorities say Eli was found by a patrol deputy on the north side of Holland Township around 8:15 p.m. He was then sent to a hospital for medical treatment and to be reunited with family.