Dispatch: Missing Ottawa Co. woman with autism found

UPDATE: Ottawa County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that Sarah Jessica Potvin was found safe.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are searching for a missing woman with autism Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Sarah Jessica Potvin, 20, was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities are searching for her in the area near Homestead Drive and 88th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

Potvin is described as around 5-foot and 115 pounds with short brown hair. She is non-verbal, has autism and possibly not clothed, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.