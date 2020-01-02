Deputies search for missing Ottawa Co. teen

An undated courtesy photo of Hunter Klompstra.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing Ottawa County teen who was last seen early New Year’s Day.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Hunter Klompstra was last seen around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a friend’s house in the Coopersville area. His friends and family have not been to contact him since that time.

He is described as around 5-foot-5, 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie and dark brown coat.

Anyone with information on Klompstra’s whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

