Deputies search for missing Marne woman

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who walked away from an assisted living facility in Marne.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Dixie Ausema, 60, walked away from Serenity Homes on Hayes Street near the intersection of 8th Avenue Tuesday. She was last seen nearby at the intersection of 8th Ave and Ironwood Drive NW.

The sheriff’s office said she left without her medication, struggles with mental health issues and may be headed to the Grand Rapids area.

Ausema is described as being around 5-foot-10 and 250 pounds with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans.

No photo of Ausema was released Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.400 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.