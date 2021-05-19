Deputies search for missing man last seen near Nunica

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who left an assisted living facility near Nunica.

Jared Juntunen, 34, left unannounced around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday from the Harbor Point Adult Foster Care Home, located on 130th Avenue between Cleveland Street and State Road, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as being around 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with green eyes and short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange short.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911.