HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were rescued from Lake Michigan after their sailboat flipped over in the high waves, deputies say.

Around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a water rescue three miles out from Tunnel Park in Park Township, just outside of Holland. The caller said that three males were on a Hobiecat sailboat when it flipped over because of high waves. They were not able to right the boat. All three were wearing life jackets and one was able to call family members to tell first responders where they were and that they were exhausted, deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded in a patrol boat and found all three males just two miles northwest of Holland State Park. The boaters were rescued from the water and treated for mild hypothermia, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the high wind and waves created “extremely dangerous” lake conditions. They reminded the public to avoid going in the lake when there are dangerous conditions.