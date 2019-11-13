Deputies: Possible medical issue cause of crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office say a possible medical condition may have caused a man to disregard a red light and hit another vehicle in Georgetown Township Wednesday.

They say it happened shortly after 12:20 near Port Sheldon Street and 28th Avenue.

Authorities say a 63-year-old Hudsonville man was driving westbound on Port Sheldon Street when he may have suffered from a medical condition. He then did not stop at a red light and hit a 34-year-old man of Grant who was driving northbound on 28th Avenue.

The Georgetown Township Fire Department responded to the crash to remove the 63-year-old man from his car.

Both drivers and a 3-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.