HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, it was called for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a car on 132nd Avenue south of Riley Street.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said a 55-year-old man was injured in the roadway. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the victim was crossing 132nd to get to the bus stop when he was hit by a northbound vehicle. The driver stopped and called 911 for help, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.