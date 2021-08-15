Deputies: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed after being hit by a car near Zeeland overnight, and now deputies are looking for the driver responsible.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the I-196 Business Loop just east of 84th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called there around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of the woman lying unresponsive in the road. They tried to help her, but she died.

Authorities are still working to identify the woman, they said.

Deputies say the vehicle that hit her took off after the crash. They say it was probably silver and will probably have front-end damage and a cracked windshield.

Anyone with information about that vehicle or who the woman may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT (745368).