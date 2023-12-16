OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Olive Township after being involved in a previous crash, deputies say.

It happened slightly before 6 p.m. Saturday on 120th Avenue, just south of Port Sheldon Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses said the pedestrian, a 53-year-old Zeeland man, had been driving in the area previously and had been involved in another crash, according to deputies.

Then, the 53-year-old left his car and stepped into the road in front of a Chevy Silverado, the sheriff’s office said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Deputies said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado, a 64-year-old Hudsonville man, was not hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The road was temporarily closed after the crash. Deputies are investigating.