HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says two people on a stolen motorcycle led deputies on a chase through the county Friday.

Around 5:15 p.m. on US-31 near Riley Street, in Holland Township, deputies said they tried to stop a stolen motorcycle.

But the motorcycle fled north to Allendale, then south to Blendon Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ultimately, after fleeing down a private drive, deputies said the motorcycle crashed in a field.

The driver and passenger both ran away, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they took the passenger into custody nearby the field and, thanks to a K-9, were later able to track down the driver.

Both people on the motorcycle had minor injuries. They were medically cleared and then lodged at the Ottawa County jail on multiple charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Because the two have not been arraigned, the office did not release their names.

Deputies are investigating.