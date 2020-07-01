Deputies on scene of standoff in rural Ottawa County

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on scene of a standoff at a house in rural Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s said deputies are at a house on Walnut Drive between 96th and 104th avenues in Crockery Township, northeast of Nunica. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Authorities say the incident started at the Crockery Township Hall when the suspect became disorderly while taking up an issue. He left the scene before officers arrived at the township hall.

When deputies followed up at the suspect’s house, they say he produced a gun. Officers backed off and called for backup.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Bennett said deputies have had contact with the suspect in the past and some incidents have been “assaultive” in nature with some involving issues at the township hall.

Deputies don’t believe the suspect was armed when he was at the township hall.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s officials in standoff mode at home in the Nunica area. Tactical officers on scene. Still gathering information about what lead up to this. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/S5IaXJItC3 — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) July 1, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.