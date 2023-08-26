ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are working to negotiate with a man as a woman is being held hostage in an Allendale Township home.

Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Vail Avenue near Boyne Boulevard after receiving reports that an armed man was making homicidal comments.

Responding deputies report that a 37-year-old man is inside the home and is believed to be armed. A 56-year-old woman is also in the home and is being held against her will.

The sheriff’s office said that the man and woman know each other.

No one is believed to be hurt.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Critical Response Team and Crisis Negotiators are working to communicate with the man.

Neighbors in the immediate area have been evacuated. The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area and shelter in their homes.

It’s unclear what led up to the hostage situation.

