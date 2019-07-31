Deputies: Naked man assaulted people in Ottawa Co.

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 35-year-old naked man assaulted people in two homes in Ottawa County.

Authorities were first called around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to Polkton Township.

Dispatchers were told a nude man arrived at a home on Garfield Street and assaulted the caller’s husband, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies were on the way, the suspect moved his car and was walking up to a second home, police say.

Shortly after, the nude man had entered the second home and assaulted an older woman. He then drove east on Garfield Street and 48th Avenue, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, authorities say they found out the man had intentionally crashed his vehicle, which caused it to be inoperable.

Later, authorities saw him running north into a wooded area just south of I-96, police say.

The suspect eventually ran out of the wooded area. Deputies were then able to chase him down and arrest him, according to a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities expect he will be charged with several felonies when he is released.

Deputies say none of the victims were injured.