HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was injured Friday in a Hudsonville crash, deputies say.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on 32nd Avenue near Beechridge Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Hudsonville man, was heading south in the left lane of 32nd Avenue.

Then, a vehicle in the right lane changed into the left lane. The motorcyclist had to take evasive action to avoid the other vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two vehicles did not crash into each other, but because of the evasive action, deputies say the motorcyclist lost control and laid down the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was injured, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital, where he was last known to be in stable condition.

Deputies are investigating.