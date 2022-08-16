PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash in Ottawa County Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive in Park Township. A car and a motorcycle were involved. The man driving the motorcycle was thrown from his bike, deputies said.

He had to be airlifted to the hospital, but his injuries are still unknown.

The crash is still under investigation by Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies.