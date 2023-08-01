HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a missing 85-year-old woman who was last seen in Holland.

Ella Wellington, 85, of Grand Junction, near South Haven, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after she left her home sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. She left a note saying she was headed to Holland, possibly to the Flagstar Bank, according to Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies. She has not returned home as of Tuesday night.

Wellington stands 5 feet, 5 inches and is around 125 pounds with white/gray hair and blue eyes, according to Michigan State Police. She is driving a white 2016 Dodge Caravan with Michigan license plate DMR6543.

She was last seen on the south side of Lake Macatawa around 1:30 p.m. when she stopped at a house asking for directions. Later, she was seen on a traffic camera around 1:50 p.m. on Washington Street on Holland’s south side, MSP said. Police say they believe she is lost somewhere in the Holland or Allegan area.

She does not have a phone on her, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on where Wellington might be is asked to call 911 or Van Buren County dispatch at 296.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.