HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two minors were arrested after leading police on a chase with a stolen car through the Holland area before crashing into a power pole, said deputies.

Holland police first spotted the stolen car around 12:09 p.m. Thursday near 17th Street and Van Raalte Avenue in Holland Township and pursued. The vehicle was able to drive away, according to deputies.

Around 12:23 p.m., Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle near 120th Avenue and James Street but the vehicle fled. Deputies chased them on a short pursuit before the vehicle crashed into a power pole on 112th Avenue near Canyon Creek Drive.

The two people inside ran away but were later arrested in a nearby neighborhood, deputies said. They were both minors and were booked into the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center on several charges.

Deputies say no one was injured in the chase or crash.