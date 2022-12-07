GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say they have arrested two more people amid an uptick in checks being stolen from businesses’ mailboxes.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it got a report of a suspicious vehicle at a Jenison business shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 3. The car was gone by the time deputies got there, but they did find a “large quantity” of opened mail that had been left behind.

Deputies soon spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled over the driver. They say they two suspects in the car were carrying “numerous” business checks totaling more than $50,000. They had been stolen from four mailboxes.

Ahmad Malone and Adebayo Babalola, of Merrillville, Indiana, both 29, now face charges of receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000. Babalola posted a $20,000 bond and been released pending arraignment. Malone remained jailed after arraignment on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies say the stolen checks were returned to the businesses.

The sheriff’s office said it has investigated about 100 similar mail thefts in recent months, saying business checks are being stolen and then cashed around the country. Several people have been arrested. It urged businesses to be cautious when mailing checks.