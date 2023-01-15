CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenage driver was injured after crashing into a building near Nunica on Sunday, deputies say.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Main Street in Crockery Township. An 18-year-old from Spring Lake was driving eastbound on Cleveland Lake when she had a medical emergency, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in release. It said her car left the road and crashed into a building.

Both the building and the vehicle had “significant damage” from the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was brought to a local hospital with minor injuries, deputies say.

The crash remains under investigation.