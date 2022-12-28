HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested and thousands of dollars’ worth of items were returned after a theft near Holland on Wednesday, deputies say.

The theft happened at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, located on West Shore Drive near Quincy Street, around 7:20 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. A man had left the store with a cart full of stuff he did not pay for, including some high-value tools, and drove off in a pickup truck, staff told deputies.

Deputies found him in the area of US-31 and New Holland Street. They say they tried to pull him over but he fled, leading deputies into Park Township.

During the chase his car eventually got stuck in a snowbank in the area of 168th Avenue and Lakeshore Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. He ran from his pickup truck but was soon taken into custody.

The suspect, a 51-year-old from Kalamazoo, faces several charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items have been returned to Blain’s Farm and Fleet.