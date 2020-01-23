Deputies: Man who hit cruiser charged

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of intentionally ramming a police cruiser near Holland, causing minor injuries to a deputy, has been charged.

Alfonzo Paul Mercado, 60, of Holland Township was arraigned Tuesday on charges of felonious assault, fleeing a police officer in the third degree, resisting or obstructing a police officer and malicious destruction of police property.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that Mercado intentionally rammed the back of a cruiser that was stopped at a red light at James Street and 136th Avenue on Monday evening. Authorities say Mercado then drove off. Deputies gave chance and ultimately arrested him after a short struggle.

The sheriff’s office previously said the suspect admitted that he hit the cruiser because he was still upset about an interaction with authorities earlier in the day.

Authorities said Thursday that the deputy had already recovered and was expected to be back to work.

Mercado was jailed on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.