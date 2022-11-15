COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is wanted after he allegedly inappropriately touched women at Ottawa County stores, deputies say.

Authorities are looking for Nicholas Linderman, 38, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at a store in the 1140 block of West Randall Street near 68th Street in Coopersville. Linderman went up to a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter and touched both of them, the sheriff’s office said. It said the women did not know him. Deputies say that incident was reported on Oct. 31.

The second incident happened around 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 at a store in the 14700 block of US-31 near Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township. Deputies say Linderman went up to a 19-year-old woman and touched her. She also did not know him, authorities say.

He had left by the time deputies got there.

“None of the victims were injured during the assaults,” the sheriff’s office said.

After an investigation, detectives determined Linderman was the suspect in both cases and got warrants for his arrest, deputies say.

Deputies do not know where he is. They say he frequents area hotels and was last known to drive a red GMC pickup truck.

Anyone with information on where he is should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.