Deputies: Man stabbed in Ottawa County not cooperating

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with multiple stab wounds Wednesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m. deputies responded to a report of some type of disagreement at the Holiday West Village mobile home park on Butternut Drive between Riley and Quincy streets in Park Township, near Holland.

A short time later, a 36-year-old Fennville man arrived at Holland Hospital with stab wounds to his leg and torso. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to an OCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.