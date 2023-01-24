CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed at a house near Nunica.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:45 p.m. Monday that deputies were called for a report of a shooting at a house on 120th Avenue near the intersection of Apple Drive in Crockery Township.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to OCSO.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Keith Gardner, 41, of Nunica.

Investigators said Gardner was shot during a domestic situation at the home. Two teenage children and Gardner’s spouse were at home at the time of the shooting and not injured, according to OCSO.

The sheriff’s office said investigators continue to work to figure out what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made, and there are no outstanding suspects, according to OCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536.