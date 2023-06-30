ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a crash near Zeeland Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:30 a.m. Friday deputies received a report of a crash on westbound I-196 near 96th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said they found the car in a wooded area around 200 yards from the highway with the driver pinned inside. The driver, a 23-year-old Cedar Springs man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.