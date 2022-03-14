Deputies: Man in custody after barricading in home with children near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in a home with three young children near Holland, deputies say.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of East Traditions Way near 136th Avenue in Holland Township.

A man pointed a gun at a woman he knew during a physical altercation, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. She said she was eventually able to get away and call 911.

When deputies arrived on scene, he barricaded himself inside the residence along with three young children, the sheriff’s office said.

He refused to leave or release the children, authorities say, but after a few hours of negotiations he exited the home and was taken into custody.

The children were unharmed and given to their mother, the sheriff’s office said.

The situation remains under investigation. Authorities say there is no threat to the public.