Deputies: Man hurt in rollover east of Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a rollover crash between Zeeland and Hudsonville Friday evening.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on eastbound Chicago Drive east of 56th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, a 31-year-old Allegan man, lost control of his pickup truck. The truck rolled several times before it came to a stop on the south side of the road. The driver was pinned in and had to be freed by firefighters.

He was hospitalized with a leg injury that was not considered life-threatening.

Deputies said they are still investigating the crash but believe alcohol was a factor. The driver was also not wearing his seat belt.