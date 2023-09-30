POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grandville man died in a crash after his vehicle ran off the road near Allendale Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Leonard and Johnson Streets in Polkton Charter Township. The 44-year-old man was headed West on Leonard when his vehicle veered off the road into a ditch and hit an embankment, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was pinned inside the vehicle, deputies said. First responders were not able to revive him.

It is unclear what led up to the crash but deputies are investigating.

Leonard Road between 48th and 60th avenues was closed for about two and a half hours while the crash was investigated.