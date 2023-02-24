WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after his snowmobile crashed into a tree north of Marne Friday evening, deputies said.

It happened around 5:47 p.m. in the backyard of a home on Arthur Street near 16th Avenue in Wright Township, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. A 40-year-old Marne man was headed south on a 1995 Arctic Cat Cougar snowmobile when he lost control, crashing into a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

First responders tried to save his life but the man ultimately died from injuries. He was the only person on the snowmobile and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, deputies said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.