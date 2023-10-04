PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died in a crash where he was pinned into his vehicle, according to deputies.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, a 33-year-old Holland man was headed east on Riley Street near 160th Avenue when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. He was pinned in the vehicle, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man died, despite attempts by first responders to save him, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.