BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was flown to the hospital after a single-car crash near Hudsonville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Bingham Street in Blendon Township.

A 2004 Jeep was heading northbound on 72nd Avenue when it hit a mailbox, overcorrected, lost control, hit a ditch, went airborne and rolled over several times, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The driver, a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man, was flown to the hospital by Aero Med in critical condition, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.