PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man found breaking into a home near Holland on Saturday has been charged, deputies say.

Alexander Geary, 36, was arraigned Monday on two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and a count of illegal entry, the Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office said in a release. It said more charges could be possible.

Geary, of Leitchfield, Kentucky — about 75 miles south of Louisville — was caught at a Park Township home on Lake Shore Avenue near Quincy Street Saturday morning, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office said it had received a report of a break-in, and when deputies arrived on scene they found Geary and took him into custody.

Since then, detectives have recovered several items that are believed to be stolen, including tools, firearms and collectible coins. All of the items together are estimated to be worth “tens of thousands of dollars,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said its detectives have reached out to nearby jurisdictions, as Geary may have been involved in other break-ins.

Geary’s bond has been set at $35,000.

Anyone with more information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT or mosotips.com.