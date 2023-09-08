OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested for an armed robbery in Olive Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, it received a report of an armed robbery on 104th Avenue near the intersection of Blair Street.

Investigators discovered a group of four to five suspects confronted the two men, ages 28 and 32, with whom they were loosely acquainted. The two men were assaulted, with one victim being beaten and robbed at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office said were not considered life-threatening.

Nikko James Hernandez, 24, of Holland, was arrested and taken to the Ottawa County Jail. On Wednesday, he was charged with armed robbery, two counts of felonious assault and being a habitual offender.

The sheriff’s office said investigators searched the house on 104th and an apartment in Holland Township in connection with the investigation. Four people were taken into custody on outstanding warrants unrelated to the armed robbery investigation.

The case remains under investigation.