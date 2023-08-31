ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested following two hit-and-run crashes near Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a crash at I-196 and Main Avenue, then a second crash at Byron Road and 84th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

A 61-year-old Zeeland man was driving westbound on I-196 when he did not stop at the red light at the Main Avenue intersection, hitting a northbound vehicle. The northbound car, driven by a 46-year-old Coopersville man, rolled over, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

After the crash, the Zeeland man drove away and ran a red light at Byron and 84th, hitting another car. He drove away again, but the sheriff’s office said his vehicle broke down and he ran away.

A K-9 unit was able to track down the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the Ottawa County Jail. His name was not released.

The Coopersville man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.