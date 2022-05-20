ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital Friday after he was rear-ended on US-31 in Robinson Township.

Around 5:35 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of US-31 and Buchanan Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2001 Acura, driven by a 37-year-old Spring Lake man, had pulled out of the median crossing lane to head south on US-31 when the vehicle was rear-ended by a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. The Acura then spun out into a ditch.

The Malibu was driven by 63-year-old Muskegon Heights man who told deputies he was going “70-75 mph.” The speed limit is 55 mph on US-31 in the area, according to Google Maps.

The Spring Lake man was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, deputies said.

The southbound lanes of US-31 were closed for about an hour but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.