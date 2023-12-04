GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager has been charged, deputies say.

In August, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sexual assault that happened at a Grand Haven hotel, it said in a Monday release. Deputies say a 55-year-old man gave a 17-year-old alcohol, had inappropriate sexual contact with him and photographed the teenager without his knowledge.

The suspect, identified as James “Jimmy” Richard Beauchamp of Kentwood, was arrested on Friday, deputies say. They say he has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct during the commission of a felony, child sexual abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

His bond has been set at $500,000 cash/surety.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed there may be more victims; Beauchamp was formerly affiliated with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids and worked with teens and young adults through a role he served at the St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish.

He was not a priest, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4025 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.