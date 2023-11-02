MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they have found over $15,000 worth of stolen property and arrested a Muskegon man accused of stealing from several storage units in Ottawa County.

The 38-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday morning on multiple unrelated warrants, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they have been investigating a series of break-ins at storage units in places like Spring Lake and Grand Haven. In these break-ins, thieves had forced entry and targeted valuables like tools, furniture and electronics.

Deputies believe the Muskegon man played a role in more than a dozen burglaries.

After the arrest, deputies found what is believed to be more than $15,000 worth of stolen property in a Muskegon home, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators are working to find the rightful owners.

The man is lodged at the Ottawa County jail. His name was not released Thursday, since he had not yet been arraigned.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.