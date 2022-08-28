PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who robbed a gas station Sunday morning in Park Township.

Around 6:20 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Mobile Mart Gas station, located at 1140 Ottawa Beach Rd., for a robbery.

Responding deputies learned from an employee who was at the gas station before it opened that a man smashed the glass front door. Once he was inside, he demanded money from the employee before leaving with an undisclosed amount.

No one was hurt.

The sheriff’s office said the man is described as mid- to late-20s, about five feet nine inches, 130 pounds with a thin build. He had long black hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

This robbery remains under investigation.