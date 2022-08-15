An undated courtesy photo of 28-year-old Erik Johnson of Coopersville.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing Coopersville man.

Erik Johnson, 28, was last known to be in the area of Ottawa Street near Pine Street on Saturday around 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office said his family and friends haven’t been able to get ahold of him since.

Johnson does not have a vehicle.

Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.