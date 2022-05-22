HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for a man who witnesses have identified as the suspect in an early Sunday morning stabbing.

Around 3:45 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Franklin Street and Woodside Drive for a reported stabbing.

Deputies learned that an argument between residents at the address and a man ended with a 41-year-old man being stabbed in the arm. The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses identified the suspect as 37-year-old Ramiro Diaz-Jimenez, a Holland Township resident, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies are looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

This incident remains under investigation.