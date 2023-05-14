ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after an assault in Allendale Township Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 60th Avenue near Lake Michigan Drive for a felonious assault and shots fired.

No one was hurt.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, ran off to the east of the original address and was believed to be armed. Around 2:25 p.m., he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

While deputies were searching for him, nearby residents were asked to stay in their homes. The sheriff’s office said there is no further threat to the community.

It’s unclear what led up to the assault.

The assault and shots fired remain under investigation.